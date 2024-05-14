Q1 2024 Lowell Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Lowell Farms Inc first-wuarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Bill Mitoulas with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Bill Mitoulas - Lowell Farms Inc - IR



Welcome to the conference call to discuss the Lowell Farms Inc financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024.



Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, Lowell Farms Incorporated management may make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



These risks are outlined in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K, filed on EDGAR, and our listing statements filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors.