May 14, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Dave Harris - Australian Agricultural Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Australian Agricultural Company's year-end financial presentation for 2024. I'm Dave Harris, Managing Director and CEO of AACo. And joining me on the call today is Glen Steedman, our Chief Financial Officer.
I begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the various lands on which we meet today. In Brisbane that's the Jagera and Turrbal peoples. I also pay my respect to their elders past, present, and emerging, and extend that respect to any First Nations people joining us for today's presentation.
I will start our presentation this morning by running through a few of our key achievements of the company's performance. We will then take a closer look at how we have delivered on our priorities during the year, including our progress in sustainability and how our brands are performing in our key global markets.
I will then hand over to Glen to take us through the financials in more detail, after which I will finish with an
