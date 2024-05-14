Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Surpassing Expectations with Strategic Growth

Despite mixed financials, Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF) reports a robust start to 2024, exceeding revenue and production forecasts while navigating market challenges.

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $30.1 million, surpassing guidance of $28 million to $29 million.
  • Net Income: Not explicitly mentioned, focus on adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow instead.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $1.6 million, better than projected negative $2 million to $4 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Negative $1.9 million, better than guided negative $3 million to $4 million.
  • Gross Margin: 42% of net revenue, ahead of guidance of 40%.
  • Production: 61,300 pounds of biomass, above guidance of 60,000 pounds.
  • Cost per Pound: $182, below guidance of $185 and 7% lower than the previous year.
  • Average Selling Price: $282 per pound, slightly down from $290 per pound last year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Improved from a 7% year-over-year decline in January to slightly positive growth in April.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for Q1 2024 was $30.1 million, surpassing the guidance of $28 million to $29 million.
  • Production exceeded expectations with over 61,300 pounds of biomass produced, 28% higher than the same quarter last year.
  • Cost per pound was $182, 7% below the same period last year and below guidance of $185.
  • The launch of the Allswell brand and strategic pricing plan significantly boosted retail and own brand sales, making Allswell the most consumed cannabis brand in California in April.
  • Glass House Brands Inc successfully managed the operational challenges of turning on production at Greenhouse 5 while maintaining cultivation at other facilities.

Negative Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.6 million, although better than the projected negative $2 million to $4 million.
  • Operating cash flow was negative $1.9 million, despite being ahead of the guided negative $3 million to negative $4 million.
  • The average selling price per pound decreased to $282 from $290 per pound in the first quarter of last year.
  • Retail gross margin declined to 53% in Q1 from 54% in the previous quarter, with expectations of further reductions.
  • The company faces challenges from high competition and pricing pressure in the retail and wholesale CPG space, potentially worsening throughout 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: As we look at the environment in California and the attrition in retail and CPG, do you think you might get more aggressive with broadening your retail distribution based on some acceleration in attrition?
A: Kyle Kazan, CEO, mentioned that while they do not plan to own more than their current 10 retail stores, they anticipate expanding their footprint through management rather than ownership. This strategy is expected to enhance their margin by providing pricing power and attractive offerings to store owners.

Q: Can you comment on the potential upside from Greenhouse 5 based on its performance so far?
A: Kyle Kazan expressed optimism about the output from Greenhouse 5, noting it as a new source of biomass that has exceeded expectations. Graham Farrar, President, added that the early performance suggests it might be their best greenhouse yet, although they are maintaining conservative estimates for now.

Q: What trends are you currently seeing in pricing, and what changes do you expect in the second half of the year?
A: Kyle Kazan explained that they anticipate typical seasonal pricing pressures as production increases in the latter half of the year, similar to previous years. They continue to monitor the market closely, especially with the new biomass production from Greenhouse 5.

Q: Regarding the costs, particularly G&A and professional fees, are there any one-time aspects that might not recur in future quarters?
A: Mark Vendetti, CFO, clarified that a significant portion of the costs in Q1 were due to a restatement process, which is not expected to recur. There were also higher litigation fees, but the restatement costs should decrease moving forward.

Q: How is the added production capacity being absorbed by the market? Are there new customers, or is it the established ones increasing their orders?
A: Graham Farrar noted that the market remains receptive, with established customers increasing their orders and some new customers coming on board. The decrease in cultivation licenses has not led to a decrease in demand, which remains consistent or slightly up.

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic pricing initiative's impact on foot traffic and sales?
A: Kyle Kazan shared that the $9.99 pricing strategy for their Allswell brand is intended to be permanent, aiming to offer everyday value to customers. While specific data on repeat customers wasn't available, the initiative has led to increased foot traffic and slightly smaller basket sizes due to the lower pricing.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.