Chevron Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Sustainability and Prospects of Chevron Corp's Dividends

Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.63 per share, payable on June 10, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 16, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Chevron Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Chevron Corp Do?

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.0 billion barrels of liquids and 30.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

1790683720508928000.png

A Glimpse at Chevron Corp's Dividend History

Chevron Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1988, thus qualifying as a dividend aristocrat—a designation for companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 36 years.

1790683744848474112.png

Breaking Down Chevron Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Chevron Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.77% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.99%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Chevron Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 5.40%, extending to 6.00% per year over a five-year horizon, and a 4.20% annual growth rate over the past decade. Based on these metrics, the 5-year yield on cost of Chevron Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.05%.

1790683766541414400.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of March 31, 2024, Chevron Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.49, indicating a balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth. The company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 8 of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Ensuring the sustainability of dividends requires robust growth metrics. Chevron Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and the 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 28.60% per year, outperforming about 71.08% of global competitors, indicates a strong revenue model.

Conclusion and Next Steps

The analysis of Chevron Corp's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics suggests a strong foundation for continued dividend sustainability and growth. This positions Chevron as an attractive option for value investors focused on reliable dividend income. For more detailed analysis and other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can explore using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.