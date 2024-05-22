Unilever PLC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Unilever PLC's Dividends

Unilever PLC (UL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on 2024-06-07, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Unilever PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Unilever PLC Do?

Unilever is a diversified personal-care (52% of 2022 sales by value), homecare (14%), and packaged food (34%) company. Its brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemmé haircare brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years; notable purchases include Paula's Choice, Liquid I.V., Horlicks, Garancia, and The Vegetarian Butcher.

A Glimpse at Unilever PLC's Dividend History

Unilever PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Unilever PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Unilever PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.43% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.41%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Unilever PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 0.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 2.10% per year. And over the past decade, Unilever PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.60%.

Based on Unilever PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Unilever PLC stock as of today is approximately 3.81%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Unilever PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.66.

Unilever PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Unilever PLC's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Unilever PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Unilever PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Unilever PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 5.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 57.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Unilever PLC's earnings increased by approximately -0.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 59.62% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.10%, which underperforms than approximately 59.78% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Unilever PLC's consistent dividend payments, modest dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and solid profitability, the company presents a potentially stable dividend investment. However, the growth metrics indicate some areas of concern that could impact future dividend sustainability. Investors should keep an eye on these trends and consider the overall health of the company when making investment decisions. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

