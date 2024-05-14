Q1 2024 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Atea Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Barnes, please proceed.



Jonae Barnes - Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals' first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the slides we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com.



With me today from Atea are our Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Dr. Arantxa Horga, Chief Medical Officer; Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; Chief Financial