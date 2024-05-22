Insights from the First Quarter of 2024 13F Filing

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his conservative investment philosophy, recently disclosed his first quarter 2024 portfolio adjustments through a 13F filing. Born in India and a proponent of value investing, Watsa is often referred to as the "Canadian Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)." His firm, Fairfax Financial, focuses on long-term value creation and prudent investment, leveraging insurance float akin to Buffett's strategy at Berkshire Hathaway. This quarter's filing reveals significant moves, particularly in technology and mining sectors.

Summary of New Buys

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to his portfolio this quarter:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR, Financial) with 152,000 shares, representing 0.45% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $5.48 million.

Key Position Increases

Watsa's strategy this quarter also included increasing stakes in several companies:

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA, Financial) saw an addition of 17,958,038 shares, bringing the total to 55,655,229 shares. This adjustment significantly increased the share count by 47.64%, impacting the portfolio by 5.5% with a total value of approximately $209.66 million.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI, Financial) with an additional 162,200 shares, bringing the total to 188,200. This represents a 623.85% increase in share count, valued at approximately $8.52 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the first quarter of 2024, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) exited several positions:

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), selling all 21,600 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR, Financial), liquidating all 160,000 shares, with a -0.16% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in the following stocks:

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) was reduced by 3,216,549 shares, a -82.23% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -18.68%. The stock traded at an average price of $90.51 during the quarter and has seen a return of 52.67% over the past three months and 46.39% year-to-date.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) saw a reduction of 32,000 shares, an -80% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.95%. The stock traded at an average price of $457.68 during the quarter, with returns of 4.96% over the past three months and 10.13% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 43 stocks. The top holdings were:

31.84% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial)

17.06% in Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA, Financial)

10.42% in BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial)

9.29% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW, Financial)

6.67% in Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial)

The portfolio is mainly concentrated across 10 industries, with significant investments in Energy, Technology, and Basic Materials.

