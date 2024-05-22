Significant Shifts in Prem Watsa's Portfolio Highlighted by Micron Technology's 18.68% Impact

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights from the First Quarter of 2024 13F Filing

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his conservative investment philosophy, recently disclosed his first quarter 2024 portfolio adjustments through a 13F filing. Born in India and a proponent of value investing, Watsa is often referred to as the "Canadian Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)." His firm, Fairfax Financial, focuses on long-term value creation and prudent investment, leveraging insurance float akin to Buffett's strategy at Berkshire Hathaway. This quarter's filing reveals significant moves, particularly in technology and mining sectors.

Introduction to Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Fairfax Financial, is a notable figure in the investment world, often compared to Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) for his focus on long-term value investing and insurance-based investment strategy. Watsa's journey from arriving in Canada with just $8, to establishing a global financial empire, underscores his deep understanding of market dynamics and conservative investment approach. His strategy involves disciplined underwriting and investing assets for total return, aiming for both realized and unrealized gains over an extended period.

Summary of New Buys

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to his portfolio this quarter:

  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR, Financial) with 152,000 shares, representing 0.45% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $5.48 million.

Key Position Increases

Watsa's strategy this quarter also included increasing stakes in several companies:

  • Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA, Financial) saw an addition of 17,958,038 shares, bringing the total to 55,655,229 shares. This adjustment significantly increased the share count by 47.64%, impacting the portfolio by 5.5% with a total value of approximately $209.66 million.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI, Financial) with an additional 162,200 shares, bringing the total to 188,200. This represents a 623.85% increase in share count, valued at approximately $8.52 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the first quarter of 2024, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) exited several positions:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), selling all 21,600 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR, Financial), liquidating all 160,000 shares, with a -0.16% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in the following stocks:

  • Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) was reduced by 3,216,549 shares, a -82.23% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -18.68%. The stock traded at an average price of $90.51 during the quarter and has seen a return of 52.67% over the past three months and 46.39% year-to-date.
  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) saw a reduction of 32,000 shares, an -80% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.95%. The stock traded at an average price of $457.68 during the quarter, with returns of 4.96% over the past three months and 10.13% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 43 stocks. The top holdings were:

The portfolio is mainly concentrated across 10 industries, with significant investments in Energy, Technology, and Basic Materials.

1790713899478315008.png

1790713943946326016.png

1790713964150288384.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.