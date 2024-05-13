On May 13, 2024, Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, purchased 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc, a company engaged in the production and distribution of organic and natural products, saw its shares trading at $7.67 on the day of the transaction. This pricing sets the market cap of the company at approximately $698.54 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for The Hain Celestial Group Inc shows a trend with 9 insider buys and 0 insider sells. This pattern suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders regarding its stock value.

According to GF Value, the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice. The GF Value of $18.08 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the broader insider buying trend at The Hain Celestial Group Inc, potentially signaling a collective confidence in the future direction of the company despite the current valuation metrics suggesting caution.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.