What's Driving Formula Systems (1985) Ltd's Surprising 19% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial) has recently experienced a notable surge in its stock price, with a 7.78% gain over the past week and an impressive 19.37% increase over the last three months. As of the latest data, the company boasts a market capitalization of $1.32 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $103.01, showing a positive shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $98.89.

Overview of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd operates within the software industry, primarily serving as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a range of IT services, including software development and expansion. The company's business is segmented into Matrix, Sapiens, and Magic Software, each focusing on different service areas such as software for the insurance industry and vendor management systems. The majority of Formula Systems' revenue is generated in Israel, indicating a strong presence in its domestic market. 1790746690232414208.png

Assessing Formula Systems' Profitability

Formula Systems holds a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, reflecting its robust financial health. The company's operating margin stands at 9.13%, which is higher than 68.65% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 11.03% and 2.33% respectively, both surpassing the majority of its competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also commendable at 8.95%. These metrics not only highlight the company's efficient operational management but also its ability to generate profits relative to its equity, assets, and invested capital. 1790746710780309504.png

Growth Trajectory of Formula Systems

The company's Growth Rank is also impressive at 8/10. Over the past three years, Formula Systems has achieved a revenue growth rate per share of 14.40%, and over five years, the rate is 13.90%. These figures are higher than 63.94% and 70.53% of companies in the same industry, respectively. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 6.50%, and the 5-Year EPS Growth Rate is an exceptional 28.70%, indicating strong earnings growth over time. 1790746728769679360.png

Comparative Analysis with Competitors

When compared to its closest competitors, Formula Systems holds a competitive edge. Hilan Ltd (XTAE:HLAN, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap at $1.36 billion, while Nayax Ltd (XTAE:NYAX, Financial) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (XTAE:MGIC, Financial) have market caps of $1.06 billion and $622.956 million, respectively. This positioning reflects Formula Systems' strong market presence and financial stability relative to its peers.

Conclusion

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd has demonstrated a robust financial performance and growth trajectory, making it a noteworthy contender in the software industry. The company's recent stock price rally is backed by its strong profitability metrics and growth rates, which surpass many of its industry peers. With its current valuation indicating that it is modestly undervalued, Formula Systems presents a potentially attractive opportunity for investors looking for stable yet growing tech investments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.