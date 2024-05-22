Unveiling Jabil (JBL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 2.38%, contributing to a 3-month decline of 17.68%. Despite these fluctuations, the company boasts a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.65. This analysis seeks to determine whether Jabil (JBL) is significantly overvalued, as suggested by the GF Value, which currently stands at $75.43, markedly below its current trading price of $114.86.

Company Introduction

Jabil Inc is a powerhouse in the manufacturing services sector, offering extensive electronics design, production, and product management services across various industries. The company's market capitalization is currently $13.90 billion, with annual sales reaching $32.10 billion. Jabil operates through two primary segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS), with EMS being the major revenue driver. This financial and operational overview sets the stage for a detailed valuation analysis.

1790751950917234688.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure designed to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It integrates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. According to this measure, Jabil (JBL, Financial) is currently significantly overvalued. This assessment suggests that the stock's future return may be lower compared to its business growth potential, primarily because its market price substantially exceeds our calculated GF Value.

1790751908990971904.png

Financial Strength and Risk

Investing in companies with solid financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Jabil's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.79, which is relatively weak compared to industry peers. However, its overall financial strength has earned a GuruFocus rating of 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial condition. Below is a visual representation of Jabil's debt and cash trends over recent years.

1790751970928259072.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Jabil has consistently demonstrated profitability, with a notable operating margin of 4.91%, ranking well within its industry. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 13.3%, outperforming 77.02% of its industry counterparts. Such growth is a vital indicator of the company's potential to create shareholder value, particularly when it is profitably achieved.

ROIC vs. WACC: Value Creation Indicator

A critical measure of profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Jabil's ROIC is an impressive 15.67, surpassing its WACC of 9.89. This indicates that the company is effectively creating value for its shareholders. The historical comparison of Jabil's ROIC and WACC is depicted below.

1790751989727129600.png

Conclusion

While Jabil (JBL, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued based on its GF Value, the company's strong financial metrics and growth prospects suggest it maintains the potential to provide value to its investors. For those interested in a deeper exploration of Jabil's financial health and market performance, further details can be found in its 30-Year Financials.

