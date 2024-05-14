Q1 2024 Vivos Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos' website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days. I will now hand the call over to Julie Gannon, Vivos' Investor Relations Officer, for introductions and reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Julie Gannon - Vivos Therapeutics Inc - Investment Relations Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vivos.com. With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2024, as well as more recent developments and Vivos' plans for the rest of