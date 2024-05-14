May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos' website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days. I will now hand the call over to Julie Gannon, Vivos' Investor Relations Officer, for introductions and reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.
Julie Gannon - Vivos Therapeutics Inc - Investment Relations Officer
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vivos.com. With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2024, as well as more recent developments and Vivos' plans for the rest of
Q1 2024 Vivos Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...