Dynatrace (DT) Surges on Strong Q4 Earnings and New Buyback Plan

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Dynatrace (DT, Financial) experienced a notable rise after surpassing its Q4 (March) adjusted EPS and sales projections and announcing its inaugural $500 million repurchase program, representing about 4% of its market cap. The company, a provider of security and observability software for mapping and monitoring applications and IT infrastructure, had faced a period of stagnant trading after a significant drop post-Q3 (December) earnings. The modest expectations set for this quarter allowed the positive results to shine through despite some ongoing challenges.

For FY25 (March), DT projected earnings and revenue below market expectations, aiming for an EPS of $1.26-1.29 and revenues between $1.64 billion and $1.66 billion. This represents year-over-year growth of approximately 6% and 15%, respectively, marking a slowdown from FY24. The company also anticipates a deceleration in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth to 15-16% for FY25. Management's conservative outlook is influenced by several large strategic deals that are expected to contribute to long-term growth but introduce increased variability in the short term, pushing the $100 million ARR milestone from the end of FY25 to sometime in FY26.

Despite these projections, the demand environment remains robust, and DT's pipeline continues to grow faster than ARR. The company is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing vendor consolidation, which is expected to lead to more significant strategic deals over time.

  • Q4 highlights included an adjusted EPS of $0.30, beating the forecast of $0.26-0.28, and revenues of $380.8 million, up 21.1% year-over-year and above the expected $372-377 million. ARR also grew by 21%, reaching $1.5 billion.
  • A key driver of the strong Q4 performance was larger strategic deals facilitated by vendor consolidation. DT added 168 new logos during the quarter, with a total of nearly 700 for the year, and closed a record 18 deals above $1.0 million in annual contract value (ACV), including a landmark nine-figure deal.
  • DT's competitive edge is further highlighted by a gross retention rate in the mid-90s, and once a deal is signed, customers tend to quickly expand their usage, as evidenced by the average ARR per customer increasing to $400K in Q4.

While DT's Q4 results were strong and demonstrated stability in the macroeconomic environment, the company's cautious FY25 guidance, reflecting ongoing budget scrutiny and extended sales cycles, suggests potential challenges in achieving 2024's peak stock prices in the near term.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.