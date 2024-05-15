On May 15, 2024, Barry Sloane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NewtekOne Inc (NEWT, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition is part of a series of buys by the insider, totaling 26,232 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

NewtekOne Inc, a business services company, provides a range of financial and business services to the small and medium-sized business market. The company's services include lending, payment processing, technology solutions, and more.

On the date of the purchase, shares of NewtekOne Inc were priced at $14.17. This valuation places the market cap of the company at approximately $345.778 million. The price-earnings ratio of NewtekOne Inc stands at 7.77, below both the industry median of 9.67 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NewtekOne Inc is estimated at $30.24 per share, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47.

The insider transaction history for NewtekOne Inc shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 15 insider buys and 8 insider sells.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent acquisition by the insider could be a signal to investors regarding the valuation and future prospects of NewtekOne Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.