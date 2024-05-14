On May 14, 2024, Ali Mazanderani, the Executive Chairman of Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK, Financial), purchased 52,418 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 374,894 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

Lesaka Technologies Inc operates in the financial technology sector, providing payment solutions and transaction processing services. The company's shares were priced at $5.14 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $312.593 million.

The insider transaction history for Lesaka Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with a total of 9 insider buys and no sells over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Lesaka Technologies Inc is currently trading below its GF Value of $7.70, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent purchase by the insider may suggest a belief in the company's ongoing value and potential for growth, aligning with the positive indicators from the GF Value assessment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.