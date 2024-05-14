Q4 2024 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited Q4 and FY 24 earnings conference.



Pavleen Taneja - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited - IR



quarter four and financial year 2024 earnings conference call of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited.



On the call today, we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Deepak Jain, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Prakash Chandra Bisht, CFO, Jubilant Ingrevia; Mr. Arvind Chokhany, Group CFO, Jubilant Bhartia Group. I now invite Mr. Shyam Bhartia to share his comments.