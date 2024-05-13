On May 13, 2024, Joseph Brown, Chief Executive of Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI, Financial), purchased 8,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $32.47 per share, totaling $259,760.

Global Indemnity Group LLC operates as a specialty property and casualty insurer, providing coverage for a variety of risks. The company's shares currently hold a market cap of $431.18 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Global Indemnity Group LLC shows a trend of more purchases than sales among insiders, with a total of 1 insider buys and 0 insider sells. The insider, Joseph Brown, has been active in the market, purchasing a total of 8,000 shares over the past year and selling none.

On the valuation front, Global Indemnity Group LLC's shares traded at $32.47 on the day of the insider's purchase. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 12.88. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51, based on a GF Value of $21.51.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the current valuation and future prospects of Global Indemnity Group LLC, as insiders often buy shares based on their confidence in the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.