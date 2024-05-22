Javier Palomarez, Director at MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial), executed a sale of 3,500 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions observed over the past year at MasTec Inc, where there have been no insider purchases but three insider sales.

MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. MasTec Inc also performs infrastructure construction for government and private industries.

On the date of the sale, shares of MasTec Inc were priced at $106.92. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $8.50 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $115.30, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, the insider, Javier Palomarez, has sold a total of 3,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend in insider activity can provide investors with context on how insiders are viewing the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.