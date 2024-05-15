On May 15, 2024, Joel Reiss, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,282.78 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

TransDigm Group Inc, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today.

The sale by the insider comes at a time when the stock is trading at a market cap of approximately $72.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 51.14, which is above both the industry median of 35.31 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TransDigm Group Inc is estimated at $997.17 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The insider transaction history for TransDigm Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 50 insider sells and only 2 insider buys recorded.

This recent sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.