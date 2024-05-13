On May 13, 2024, Cary Majors, Senior Vice President and President, Healthcare at Steris PLC (STE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,024 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions noted over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 2,024 shares and made no purchase transactions.

Steris PLC (STE, Financial) is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The company's offerings include sterilizers, washers, surgical tables, and consumable products such as detergents and skin care products. These are used by healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies, as well as hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Steris PLC were priced at $232.13. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $23.27 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Steris PLC stands at 61.64, which is significantly above both the industry median of 29.38 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Steris PLC's stock is estimated at $242.52, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued in the market.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells at Steris PLC, reflecting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase them.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of the company's financial landscape and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.