On May 14, 2024, Richard Hermanns, President and CEO, 10% Owner of HireQuest Inc (HQI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the total number of shares owned by Hermanns to 14,000 over the past year, with no recorded sales of shares.

HireQuest Inc is a company that provides staffing solutions and services across the United States. It operates through a network of franchisees in the staffing industry, offering services for temporary, permanent, and temp-to-hire placements.

The insider transaction history for HireQuest Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. Over the past year, there have been 9 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

On the valuation front, HireQuest Inc's shares were trading at $12.07 on the day of the insider's purchase. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.71, which is above both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, HireQuest Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $26.76 suggests a substantial margin of safety, as the current price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.45.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance and current valuation under the GF Value metrics.

