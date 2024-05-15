On May 15, 2024, David Contis, Director at CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL, Financial), executed a sale of 5,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $22.25 each, totaling $122,375.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily engages in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing, management, and operation of regional shopping malls, open-air centers, associated centers, and office properties. The company's properties are located in various states across the United States.

Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes a total of 5,500 shares sold and no shares purchased. This recent sale aligns with the broader insider trend at CBL & Associates Properties Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 11 insider sells over the past year.

The stock's valuation metrics on the day of the sale show a market cap of $698.962 million. CBL & Associates Properties Inc also exhibits a price-earnings ratio of 220.30, significantly above both the industry median of 16.84 and the company's historical median.

This insider sale may interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These indicators can provide insights into the company's financial health and market position relative to its historical performance and industry standards.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the insider's view of the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.