On May 13, 2024, Gordon Lee, the Chief Accounting Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,338 shares of DoorDash Inc, without purchasing any new shares.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food items, groceries, and other products.

On the date of the sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were priced at $115.27. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $47.55 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DoorDash Inc is $111.74, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The valuation of DoorDash Inc is supported by various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These metrics, combined with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, contribute to the GF Value calculation.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 103 insider sells at DoorDash Inc, reflecting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This recent transaction by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and behavior regarding the company's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.