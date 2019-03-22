On March 22, 2019, Director James Rothwell purchased 27,800 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) at a price of C$0.18 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Scandium is primarily used in ceramics, electronics, lasers, lighting, and radioactive isotopes.

The purchase by the insider is noteworthy, considering the recent trading price and the market cap of the company, which stands at C$6.538 million. This transaction comes at a time when the company's price-earnings ratio is at 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

Over the past year, there have been no other insider buys or sells reported, making this acquisition by the insider a unique event in the recent transaction history of the company.

This insider buy might indicate a strong belief in the company's future prospects or undervaluation as per the GF Value. However, investors should consider all market data and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

