On March 22, 2019, Director William Harris purchased 27,778 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction occurred at a price of C$0.18 per share.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. The insider's recent acquisition is part of a broader trend where there have been no other insider buys in the past year, and similarly, no insider sells have been recorded during the same period.

The shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were trading at C$0.18 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of C$6.538 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 17.655 and the company's historical median.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties can refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors and market analysts about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of Scandium International Mining Corp.

