Half Year 2024 Imperial Brands PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Stefan Bomhard - Imperial Brands PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our interim results presentation. I would like to draw your attention to this disclaimer before I introduce you to the team and outline our agenda.



I'm joined by Lukas Paravicini, our CFO; and Peter Durman, our Head of Investor Relations.



First, I will highlight some key points from today's strong set of results. Lukas will then discuss our first half financials in more detail and confirm our outlook for the full year. I will then return with some more color on how we are continuing to drive operational improvements to support our strategic transformation. And finally, we look forward to taking your questions.



Now this has been a 6-month period characterized by a range of external pressures, continued high inflation in some markets, a squeeze on consumer wallets, supply chain disruptions and fast-evolving regulation. Amid these very challenges, our teams have performed well and delivered a consistent broad-based set of results.



In Tobacco, we've driven robust