Q1 2024 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Acurx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to CFO, Robert Shawah. Please go ahead.



Robert G. Shawah - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder & CFO



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to our call. This morning we issued a press release providing financial results and company highlights for the first quarter of 2024, which is available on our website at acurxpharma.com. Joining me today is Dave Luci, President and CEO of Acurx, who will give a corporate update and outlook; as well as our Executive Chairman, Bob DeLuccia. After that, I'll provide some highlights of the financials from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, then turn the call back over to Dave and Bob for their closing remarks.



As a reminder, during today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, estimates