May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aspira Women's Health, Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 will be made during this call, including statements related to ASPiRA expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated.



Due to the impact of many factors beyond the Spiro women's health control, the company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, Participants are directed to the cautionary note set forth in