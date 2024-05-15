May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dario Health first quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) this call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kat Parrella, Investor Relations Manager at Dario. Please go ahead.
Kat Parrella - DarioHealth Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for a discussion of Dario Health First Quarter 2024 financial results. Leading the call today will be Erez Raphael CEO; of Dario Health, who will be joined by Rick Anderson, President and Dario health. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.
An audio recording and webcast replay for today's call will also be available online as detailed in the press release invite for this call for the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast this call is being held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
This morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial
Q1 2024 DarioHealth Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...