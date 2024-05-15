Q1 2024 Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, welcome to Eos Energy's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Higley, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Liz Higley - Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Eos financial results and conference call for the first-quarter 2024. On the call today, we have Eos's CEO, Joe Mastrangelo; and CFO, Nathan Kroeker.



Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call may include forward-looking statements, including but not limited to current expectations with respect to future results and outlook for our company and statements regarding our ability to secure final approval of a loan from the Department of Energy LPO or our anticipated use of proceeds from any loan facility