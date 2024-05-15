Q1 2024 Grupo Clarin SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, my name is Rocco, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) This is Grupo ClarÃ­n's conference call where we will discuss results for the first-quarter 2024 results. This calls is for investors and analysts only. Therefore, questions from the media will not be taken at this time. However, if you are a member of the media and have questions, please contact Fig Corporate Communications following the call.



I will now introduce our speaker, Ms. Samantha Oliveira, Head of Investor Relations and we also have Marcelo Boncagini, Audit Manager will also be available for today's Q&A session. The team will be discussing the results as per the earnings release distributed last Monday, May 13. (Operator Instructions)



Grupo ClarÃ­n has also posted a webcast presentation that can be found at ir.grupoclarÃ­n.com under the Financial Information section. Comments made by management may contain forward-looking statements about Grupo ClarÃ­n's future performance, plans, strategies and targets.



Such statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause