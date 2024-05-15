Q1 2024 Barfresh Food Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating on today's first quarter 2024 corporate update call for Barfresh Food Group. Joining us today is Barfresh Food Group's Founder and CEO, Riccardo Delle Coste, and Barfresh Food Group's CFO, Lisa Roger. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.



The discussion today will include forward looking statements. Except for historical information herein, matters set forth on this call are forward-looking within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company's commercial progress, success of strategic relationships and projections of future financial performance.



These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of the words such as grow, expand, anticipate, intend, estimate, believe, expect, plan, should, hypothetical, potential, forecasts and project. Continue, could, may, predict and will and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.



All