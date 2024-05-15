Q3 2024 Glimpse Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to The Glimpse Group Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Webinar. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The earnings release that accompanies this call is available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.theglimpsegroup.com/.



Before we begin the formal presentation, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made on today's call and webcast include those regarding future financial results and industry prospects are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company's regulatory filings for a list of associated risks, and we would also refer you to the company's website for more supporting industry information.



I would now like to hand the call over to Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of The Glimpse Group. Lyron, the floor is ours.



Lyron Live Bentovim - The Glimpse Group, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Kat,