On May 14, 2024, Brian Olschan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Acme United Corp (ACU, Financial), executed a sale of 7,800 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Acme United Corp is a leading supplier of cutting, measuring, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, and industrial markets. Its product offerings include scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and safety cutters.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.33 each, totaling approximately $314,574. The sale adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in the company, reflecting a significant change in the insider's investment in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,505 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history for Acme United Corp shows a pattern of selling activities, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Acme United Corp has a market cap of $146.841 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 8.08, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.93 and the company’s historical median. This suggests a potentially undervalued position relative to its earnings capacity.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Acme United Corp is $34.77 per share, making the current price of $40.33 appear modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value image provides further insight:

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

