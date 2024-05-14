On May 14, 2024, Patrick O'Connell, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and purchased none.

AMC Networks Inc is known for its global entertainment operations, which include popular and critically acclaimed content. The company delivers its content through various distribution platforms, including national and international cable television channels, owned and operated streaming services, and theatrical films.

On the date of the sale, shares of AMC Networks Inc were priced at $15.75. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $667.256 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 4.24, significantly below both the industry median of 18.92 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of AMC Networks Inc is estimated at $23.60, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status according to GuruFocus analysis.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases but 7 insider sales over the past year at AMC Networks Inc. This pattern of transactions could provide insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

The financial and stock performance metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical data, adjustments for past performance, and future business estimates provided by analysts.

This insider sale by Patrick O'Connell continues a trend of sales by executives and may warrant attention from current and potential investors for its implications on the valuation and future performance of AMC Networks Inc.

