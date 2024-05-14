On May 14, 2024, James Gallagher, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions, where over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,874 shares.

AMC Networks Inc is known for its global entertainment company that owns and operates various brands and delivers content to audiences. The company's portfolio includes popular and critically acclaimed programs.

On the date of the sale, shares of AMC Networks Inc were priced at $15.54, valuing the transaction at approximately $388,500. This price reflects a market cap of $667.256 million for the company.

The price-earnings ratio of AMC Networks Inc stands at 4.24, significantly lower than the industry median of 18.92. This ratio is also below the historical median for the company, indicating a lower valuation relative to earnings.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AMC Networks Inc is estimated at $23.60 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This valuation categorizes the stock as a Possible Value Trap, advising investors to think twice.

The insider transaction history for AMC Networks Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

These transactions and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider's recent activity and the company's financial standing in the market.

