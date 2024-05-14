On May 14, 2024, Leonard Anthony, Director at MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

MRC Global Inc is a distributor of pipe, valve, and fitting products and services to the energy and industrial sectors. The company's offerings include more than 150,000 stock keeping units, including engineered products and supply chain management solutions.

The shares were sold at a price of $13.78 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $551,200. Following this transaction, the insider's holdings in MRC Global Inc have decreased significantly.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.18 billion. MRC Global Inc's price-earnings ratio is 16.16, which is above the industry median of 11.39. This valuation metric suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MRC Global Inc is estimated at $10.38 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider transaction trends for MRC Global Inc indicate a cautious stance among insiders, with no insider buys and four insider sells over the past year.

This recent sale by Director Leonard Anthony could reflect his personal financial management strategy rather than a broader commentary on the company's future prospects. However, potential investors should consider this insider activity alongside other financial metrics and market conditions.

