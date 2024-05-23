Micah Conrad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

OneMain Holdings Inc specializes in consumer finance and insurance, providing personal loan solutions and credit insurance products. The company operates through its branches across the United States, focusing on secured and unsecured personal loans.

On the date of the sale, shares of OneMain Holdings Inc were priced at $50.63. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $5.995 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of OneMain Holdings Inc stands at 9.76, which is below the industry median of 14.53. This ratio suggests a valuation that is lower compared to its industry peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of OneMain Holdings Inc is estimated at $46.75 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical valuation multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past company performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for OneMain Holdings Inc shows a trend with 2 insider sells and no insider buys in the last year.

This recent transaction by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and company valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.