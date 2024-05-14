On May 14, 2024, Stefan Schulz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Pros Holdings Inc (PRO, Financial) specializes in providing AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. The company's software platform enables companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment.

The shares were sold at a price of $31.03 each, totaling $186,180. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys at Pros Holdings Inc (PRO, Financial). This pattern of transactions provides insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock within the company's leadership.

As of the latest trading session, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $1.46 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value of $35.28 suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock.

This valuation insight, combined with the recent insider selling activity, could be significant for investors interpreting the financial health and future prospects of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO, Financial).

