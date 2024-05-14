Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) on May 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $90.27 per share, totaling approximately $1,489,455.

Celsius Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the beverage industry, focusing on fitness drinks that provide essential energy for an active lifestyle. The company's products are marketed globally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 192,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 62 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Celsius Holdings Inc were trading at $90.27 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $21.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 103.50, which is above the industry median of 18.84.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc is $89.56 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.