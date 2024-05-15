On May 15, 2024, Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial), sold 5,919 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 99,273 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of various metal products. The company serves a diverse range of industries, providing essential components for construction, automotive, and industrial applications.

On the date of the sale, shares of Metallus Inc were priced at $23.02. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.006 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.66, which is below both the industry median of 14.15 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Metallus Inc is calculated at $21.09, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells at Metallus Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider may interest investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of company performance and stock valuation.

