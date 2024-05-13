On May 13, 2024, Norbert Young, a Director at Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,661 shares and has not made any purchases.

Limbach Holdings Inc operates in the construction industry, providing building systems solutions. The company focuses on the design, installation, and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diverse range of commercial and institutional buildings.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Limbach Holdings Inc were trading at $51.28, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $566.535 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.67, which is above both the industry median of 15.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $7.20, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.12. This suggests that Limbach Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The insider transaction history for Limbach Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 4 insider sales and 2 insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

