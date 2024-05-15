Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF, Financial) reported a 580 basis point improvement in gross profit margin year over year, indicating significant operational efficiency and profitability.

The company generated $53 million in adjusted EBITDA, up $24 million year over year, showcasing strong earnings growth.

Net income before taxes was reported at $16 million, reflecting solid financial health.

Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF) achieved $36 million in operating cash flow, a substantial increase of $33 million compared to the previous year, strengthening the company's balance sheet.

The company has made strategic investments in key markets like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida, positioning itself well for upcoming state-level regulatory changes and market expansions.

Negative Points

Revenue for Q1 was reported as flat year over year at $184 million, indicating a potential stagnation in sales growth.

Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF) is experiencing over 11% price compression across its footprint, which could impact future revenue and margins if not managed effectively.

The company anticipates some supply shortages in Ohio due to the accelerated timeline of adult-use cannabis sales, which could affect sales performance.

Significant capital expenditures of $50 to $70 million are planned for the year, which could strain cash flows if not balanced by corresponding revenue increases.

Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF) faces ongoing challenges with heavy tax burdens and regulatory uncertainties that could impact operational efficiencies and market expansion strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide specifics on how well-positioned Cresco Labs is in Ohio, particularly in terms of inventory and CapEx investments for the adult-use market?

A: Dennis Olis, CFO of Cresco Labs, explained that the company is excited about the early start of adult use in Ohio but acknowledged potential supply shortages due to the accelerated timeline. Most CapEx investments in Ohio have already been made, with additional expenditures planned for expanding retail stores to accommodate increased volume.

Q: How is Cresco Labs managing operating cash flow, especially concerning tax payments and potential changes in tax positions?

A: Dennis Olis noted that Cresco Labs is evaluating its tax position for 2023 and plans to provide updates in the next earnings call. The company has made necessary tax payments for 2022 and plans to handle 2023 taxes in late Q3, pending further evaluation of their tax stance.

Q: What are Cresco Labs' expansion plans in Florida ahead of the potential adult-use vote?

A: CEO Charles Bachtell highlighted Cresco's incremental growth strategy in Florida, emphasizing the company's ability to execute well in a vertically integrated market. Cresco is preparing for potential adult-use legalization but will phase expansion based on the outcome of the November vote.

Q: What is Cresco Labs' strategy for entering new states like New Jersey and Maryland?

A: Charles Bachtell stated that Cresco Labs is focusing on maximizing opportunities within its existing footprint before entering new states. The company aims to be strategic and selective, ensuring any new market entry is beneficial and aligns with Cresco's growth objectives.

Q: How is price compression across Cresco Labs' market footprint affecting consumer behavior?

A: Gregory Butler, President of Cresco Labs, noted that price compression has slowed, with some markets stabilizing and others showing slight declines. Consumer behavior is responsive to pricing, with some markets like Florida experiencing positive pricing trends.

Q: Can you discuss Cresco Labs' approach to wholesale growth and partnerships, particularly with social equity license holders?

A: Gregory Butler explained that Cresco sees significant opportunities in partnering with social equity license holders and independent dispensaries. These partnerships are crucial for industry growth and competitive dynamics, allowing Cresco to leverage its high-quality product portfolio to gain shelf space and drive wholesale growth.

