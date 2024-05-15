Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and Robust Audience Growth Propel Business Forward

Summary
  • Audience Growth: Increased by 30% to over 9 million consumers.
  • Revenue Growth Drivers: Higher conversion rates and increased revenue per action from game publishers.
  • New Brand Partners: Added major partners including Marathon, Chevron Texaco, and fast casual pizza leader Pieology.
  • Revenue per Action: Ranges from $3 to $7, maintaining desirable gross margins.
  • Program Performance: New programs with leading brands delivering results far beyond ROI goals of game partners and brand partners' thresholds for driving store visits and purchases.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

  • Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON, Financial) reported a 30% growth in audience size to over 9 million consumers, fueling business expansion.
  • The company successfully launched new programs and expanded partnerships with major brands such as Marathon, Chevron Texaco, and Blaze Pizza, enhancing its market presence.
  • Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) saw increased conversion rates due to the effective performance of its Connected Rewards products, leading to higher revenue generation.
  • The company continues to grow the number of mobile game titles leveraging its platform, indicating strong product acceptance and market penetration.
  • Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) has a robust opportunity pipeline and is focused on platform optimization to efficiently capitalize on its immediately addressable market.

Negative Points

  • The company faces considerable risks and uncertainties with forward-looking statements, as indicated in the Safe Harbor policy.
  • Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) did not review detailed financials during the call, which may leave some investors seeking more specific financial performance data.
  • The sales process duration varies, which could impact the predictability and consistency of revenue streams.
  • Pricing with customers involves negotiations that can affect the fixed price based on campaign outcomes, introducing variability in revenue.
  • Dependence on the performance of mobile game partners and brand partners for revenue generation could pose risks if these partnerships do not yield expected results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeff Porter from Porter Capital asked if Mobivity is still focusing on the convenience verticals like gas stations and restaurants, and requested details on the sales pipeline and whether the sales process duration has met expectations.
A: Bryce Daniels, President of Mobivity Holdings Corp, responded that the company continues to focus primarily on the quick service restaurant (QSR) and convenience sectors due to strong momentum, although they are exploring new verticals. Kim Carlson, Chief Operating Officer, added that the sales pipeline is robust and the positive performance data from current programs has helped shorten the sales cycle.

Q: Jeff Porter inquired about the pricing model with customers, whether it is fixed or performance-based.
A: Kim Carlson explained that they work with gaming partners on a fixed price based on engagement or installs, which can be adjusted based on campaign performance. This adjustment usually happens over a two-week period or month-to-month.

Q: Jeff Porter asked if gaming companies actively measure time of play and engagement to assess the impact of Mobivity's programs.
A: Kim Carlson confirmed that they receive real-time data on player retention and engagement through an automated integration with their partners' attribution systems. This data helps them see the immediate impact of their campaigns on player behavior.

Q: Jeff Porter queried about the return on ad spend and retention rates, and whether there was a press release with this data.
A: Bryce Daniels mentioned that the press release detailing these metrics was due to be published imminently.

Q: Jeff Porter noted that he had seen the Q filing but not the press release.
A: Bryce Daniels acknowledged the delay and reassured that the press release should be available shortly.

Q: At the end of the Q&A session, Bryce Daniels concluded by thanking everyone for their support and looked forward to the next update.
A: The operator then ended the call, thanking participants for their involvement.

