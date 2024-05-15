Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK, Financial) reported a 5% increase in total revenue for the March quarter, with recurring revenue making up 100% of total revenue.

The company has successfully onboarded a significant number of new suppliers, contributing to $1 million of the fiscal year's recurring revenue.

ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK) maintains a strong financial position with over $24 million in cash, no debt, and continues to pay a quarterly cash dividend, which was increased by 10% in November 2023.

The company is poised to benefit from the FDA FSMA rule 204 mandate, with an accelerated industry adoption that is expected to significantly expand the market size.

ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK) has a robust pipeline with potential to add $3 million to $4 million in annual recurring revenue from new facilities already in the queue.

Negative Points

Operating expenses for ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK) increased by 12% due to investments in the Repositrak Traceability Network and additional sales and implementation personnel.

General and Administrative costs surged by 48%, reflecting the impact of a one-time Employee Retention Credit received in the previous year.

GAAP net income and net income to common shareholders both decreased by 7%, primarily due to the absence of the Employee Retention Credit which benefited the prior year's results.

The company faces challenges in onboarding new suppliers due to the complexity and variability in suppliers' data systems and readiness.

Despite the increase in suppliers and potential revenue, the actual onboarding process is lengthy, taking approximately six to nine months to start generating meaningful revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify your ability to execute from an onboarding standpoint for traceability today versus six months ago, and then quantify how much faster you'll be six months from now?

A: Randall Fields, CEO - Six months ago, we were onboarding a couple of suppliers per week. Now, we can onboard 50 to 70 per week, and in six months, we expect to handle 500 to 1,000 per week. The automation plan is in execution, and we're scaling up as the market demand has increased significantly.

Q: With the rapid pace of onboarding, are you now more confident in your ability to capture the whole opportunity?

A: Randall Fields, CEO - The scale of adoption has changed more than the pace. Initially, we thought the adoption would be tied closely to FDA regulations, but it has expanded beyond that due to industry standards. This has increased the market size by 10 to 12 times almost overnight, enhancing our confidence in capturing the expanded opportunity.

Q: Can you give your current thoughts on potentially pursuing either an adjacent market in restaurants or another regulated market in healthcare?

A: Randall Fields, CEO - Currently, we are highly focused on onboarding within our existing market. While we are exploring relationships that could deepen our reach into foodservice, healthcare is considered too far afield at this moment. Our priority is to manage our current growth effectively.

Q: What are your current thoughts on M&A opportunities?

A: Randall Fields, CEO - We've seen a slowdown in attractive M&A opportunities. Our focus remains on converting our current pipeline into revenue rather than diverting resources and attention to acquisitions. The potential revenue from our existing queue is substantial, and we are prioritizing maximizing this opportunity.

Q: How has the company's financial performance been this quarter?

A: John Merrill, CFO - Total revenue was up 5% for the quarter, with recurring revenue making up 100% of total revenue, up 6%. Operating expenses increased by 12% due to investments in the Repositrak Traceability Network. GAAP net income decreased by 7%, reflecting the impact of a one-time employee retention credit received last year.

Q: What are the future projections for Repositrak's growth, especially with the FDA FSMA rule 204 mandate?

A: John Merrill, CFO - We anticipate significant growth in annual recurring revenue over the next 24 to 36 months as we onboard new facilities and suppliers. The FDA's mandate, combined with industry-driven traceability requirements, positions us well to double our annual recurring revenue in the coming years.

