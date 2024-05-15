On May 15, 2024, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), sold 22,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 247,500 shares.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. The company has grown significantly since its inception, maintaining a strong presence in the technology sector.

On the date of the sale, shares of Alphabet Inc were priced at $173.22. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2,139.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.67, which is above the industry median of 21.97.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc's stock is estimated at $150.57, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 67 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern can be observed in the insider trend image below.

The valuation metrics of Alphabet Inc, including its price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future, but it is part of a broader trend of insider transactions that potential investors should consider when evaluating their investment decisions.

