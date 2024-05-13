On May 13, 2024, Johanna Roberts, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial), sold 600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider sold a total of 6,600 shares.

Penumbra Inc, a healthcare company, is focused on developing innovative medical devices. The company specializes in products that address challenging medical conditions in markets such as neuro and vascular therapies.

On the date of the sale, shares of Penumbra Inc were priced at $207.41, resulting in a transaction value of $124,446. The company's market cap stands at approximately $7.94 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Penumbra Inc is 86.37, which is above the industry median of 29.38. Despite this higher valuation, the company's stock is considered significantly undervalued based on the GF Value of $304.56, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The insider transaction history for Penumbra Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 30 insider sells recorded during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Adjustments are made based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and market perceptions of Penumbra Inc's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.