On May 14, 2024, E Mckee, Director at Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial), sold 1,695 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $102.31 each, totaling approximately $173,405.45.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. The company provides electricity to 7.9 million retail customers in six states and has a diverse mix of natural gas, coal, nuclear, and renewable energy sources.

Over the past year, E Mckee has sold a total of 3,480 shares of Duke Energy Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Duke Energy Corp, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Duke Energy Corp's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 25.97, which is above the industry median of 15.33. The company's market cap is $79.76 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $108.95 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could provide current and potential investors with important cues about the stock's valuation and insider sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

