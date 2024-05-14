Q1 2024 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

May 14, 2024 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Group Company Division Group, Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

* Kenji Hirose

Rakuten Group Inc - Executive Vice President, CFO, Director

* Ting Cai

Rakuten Group Inc - Senior Managing Executive Officer, CDO (Chief Data Officer), Group Senior Managing Executive Officer of Technology Services Division

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group Inc - Director and Group Executive Vice President of the Company



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Nishigata Akane

NHK - Media

* Utai Hatani

NewsPicks - Media

* Oliver Matthew

CLSA Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Neale Anderson

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Analyst

* Yoshitaka Nagao

