Nancy Disman, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to simplify the process of payments across various industries.

On the date of the sale, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc were priced at $72.34. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.57, which is above both the industry median of 27 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Shift4 Payments Inc is estimated at $99.69 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The insider transaction history for Shift4 Payments Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells over the past year.

The valuation metrics and insider activity suggest a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling than buying in the recent period. This could be an area of interest for investors looking at the long-term value and current price levels of Shift4 Payments Inc.

