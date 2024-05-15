Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Q3 Earnings: Challenges Amidst Revenue Decline and Splunk Acquisition

Performance Trails Analyst Expectations with Revenue and EPS Downturn

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $12.7 billion, a decrease of 13% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $12.531 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: Achieved $0.88, surpassing the estimated $0.56, despite a negative impact of $0.01 from the Splunk acquisition.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income was $1.9 billion, down 41% from the previous year; Non-GAAP net income decreased by 14% to $3.6 billion.
  • Gross Margin: Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 68.3% from 65.2% a year ago, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Decreased by 24% year-over-year to $4.0 billion, reflecting tighter cash management amidst challenging market conditions.
  • Dividends and Buybacks: Returned $2.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy.
  • Future Outlook: Q4 FY 2024 revenue guidance set between $13.4 billion and $13.6 billion, with non-GAAP EPS expected to be between $0.84 and $0.86.
On May 15, 2024, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial) disclosed its third-quarter financial results via an 8-K filing, revealing a challenging quarter with significant declines in revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The company, a global leader in networking equipment and software, reported a revenue of $12.7 billion for the quarter, which is a 13% decrease from the $14.6 billion recorded in the same period last year. This figure falls short of the analysts' expectations of $12.531 billion.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Developments

Cisco's GAAP net income stood at $1.9 billion, translating to $0.46 per share, a stark 41% decline year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income was slightly better at $3.6 billion or $0.88 per share, yet still marked a 12% decrease compared to the previous year. This performance includes the impacts from the recent acquisition of Splunk, which contributed $413 million to the total revenue but also brought additional costs that affected earnings.

The acquisition is part of Cisco's strategic expansion into cybersecurity and data analytics, aligning with its long-term goals to enhance digital resilience for the AI era. Despite the current financial strain, Cisco's management remains optimistic about the integration of Splunk catalyzing future growth.

Operational and Segment Performance

Product revenue declined by 19%, with notable downturns in networking which decreased by 27%. However, there were positive developments in the security and observability segments, which grew by 36% and 27%, respectively, excluding Splunk. Service revenue provided a silver lining, increasing by 6% from the previous year.

Geographically, all regions experienced declines, with the Americas, EMEA, and APJC down by 15%, 9%, and 12% respectively. Gross margins improved slightly on a non-GAAP basis across products and services, indicating some operational efficiencies despite the revenue drop.

Balance Sheet and Future Outlook

Cisco ended the quarter with $18.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down from $26.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. The company also reported a significant increase in remaining performance obligations, which total $38.8 billion, up 21% year-over-year. This suggests a robust pipeline that could potentially stabilize revenue in the upcoming quarters.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Cisco anticipates revenue between $13.4 billion and $13.6 billion and a non-GAAP EPS between $0.84 and $0.86. These projections include expected contributions from Splunk but also consider the ongoing costs associated with the acquisition.

Investor and Market Implications

The current financial performance and the strategic decisions by Cisco reflect a period of transition and investment, aimed at positioning the company for future growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Investors might view the integration of Splunk and the focus on high-growth areas like cybersecurity as positive, long-term strategic moves, despite the short-term financial impacts.

Cisco's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining its market leadership in core areas will be crucial for its financial recovery and sustained growth. As the company continues to adapt to market demands and integrate its new acquisitions, the coming quarters will be critical in determining the success of its current strategies.

For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cisco Systems Inc for further details.

